3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Decreased by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,921,000 after acquiring an additional 145,146 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in 3M by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 747,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,553,000 after purchasing an additional 280,015 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:MMM opened at $150.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $98.26 and a 52 week high of $156.35.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

