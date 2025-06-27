Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Receives $248.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Danaher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,551,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $201.88 on Friday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.77. The company has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.