Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Olin Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $20.21 on Friday. Olin has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Olin’s payout ratio is 156.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Olin by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

