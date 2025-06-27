Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.04. Polaris has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 0.58%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.22%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

