Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.04. Polaris has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 0.58%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 372.22%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

