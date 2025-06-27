FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives $42.71 Average PT from Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.13.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $93,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,496.68. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,533,716. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $333,560. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4,732.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,338 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4,208.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 145,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

