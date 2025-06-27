Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

FBRX opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.48). Research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 70,000.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

