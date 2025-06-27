Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $368.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.55. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $37.38.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.61 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.49% and a negative return on equity of 329.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 730,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,032,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 269,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 522,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

