Larimar Therapeutics’ (LRMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $197.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,443,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 876,431 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 4,653,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after buying an additional 486,211 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 46.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,442,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 458,396 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 399,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

