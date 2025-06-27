AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded AB Volvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AB Volvo in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

VLVLY opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.32. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $33.33.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). AB Volvo had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

