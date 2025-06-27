LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $52.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,548,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,339,000. Boston Partners grew its position in LKQ by 258.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,562,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $119,395,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 95.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,964 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LKQ has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

