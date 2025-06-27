Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Cut to Neutral at Arete

Arete cut shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Arete currently has $153.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.5%

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Alibaba Group stock opened at $113.99 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

