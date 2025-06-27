EQT (NYSE:EQT) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE EQT opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. On average, analysts predict that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,039,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,955,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,552,000 after buying an additional 429,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in EQT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after buying an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,698,000 after buying an additional 1,774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EQT by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,065 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

