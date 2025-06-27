AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.57.

AVAV stock opened at $272.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.07. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $272.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.72 and a beta of 0.81.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 171.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

