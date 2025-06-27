APi Group (NYSE:APG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

NYSE:APG opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.41 and a beta of 1.58. APi Group has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $51.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.69.

APi Group’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, July 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 30th.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. APi Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,748,997.44. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

