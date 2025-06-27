Morgan Stanley Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $325.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.71.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $296.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

