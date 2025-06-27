Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Jerash Holdings (US) to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

