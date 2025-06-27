Barclays Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $65.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.73. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $170,612.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,637,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,535,000 after acquiring an additional 617,384 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Exact Sciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exact Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,403,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,225,000 after acquiring an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,269,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,922,000 after acquiring an additional 876,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Exact Sciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,281,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 362,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

