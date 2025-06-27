Hub Group’s (HUBG) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has a $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUBG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Shares of HUBG opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $915.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hub Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 73,712 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

