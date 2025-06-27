Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $210.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 76.45% and a negative net margin of 8,308.50%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 117,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

