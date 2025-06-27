Evercore ISI Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $80.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.1%

FND opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.53. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $124.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.