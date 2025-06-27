Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $295.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.18.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Carvana Trading Down 2.9%

Carvana stock opened at $306.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.45. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.65. Carvana has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $351.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $7,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,681,872.70. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total value of $34,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,092,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,663,075.83. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,350,544 shares of company stock worth $413,498,149. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 481,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.