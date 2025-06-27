Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.52.

Shares of CNI opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.50. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

