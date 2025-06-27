Heico (NYSE:HEI) Given a $352.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $352.00 target price on Heico (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HEI. Barclays set a $280.00 price target on Heico and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Heico from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Get Heico alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEI

Heico Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $322.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Heico has a 12-month low of $216.68 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Heico will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Heico Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Heico

In other Heico news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 418 shares in the company, valued at $102,924.14. The trade was a 62.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at $37,659,685.29. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,056 shares of company stock worth $22,699,941. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heico

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heico by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,791,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Heico by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.