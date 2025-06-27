National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $37.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $964,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.