OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of OS Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OSTX opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. OS Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

In other OS Therapies news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 50,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,516.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,756,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,868.65. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OS Therapies stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) by 172.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 1.38% of OS Therapies worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

