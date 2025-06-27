Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Price Performance

Life Time Group stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Life Time Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $706.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 11,655,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $342,440,999.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,898,037 shares in the company, valued at $878,404,327.06. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 134,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $3,866,313.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,843.20. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock worth $691,624,905. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 226.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.