UBS Group Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $80.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Get KB Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBH

KB Home Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:KBH opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. KB Home has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. KB Home’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.