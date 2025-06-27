Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. Timken has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,681,000 after purchasing an additional 180,705 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Timken by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,390,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,648,000 after buying an additional 231,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Timken by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,124,000 after buying an additional 133,674 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,090 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,372,000 after acquiring an additional 959,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

