SES AI (NYSE:SES) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered SES AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th.

SES AI Stock Performance

SES stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. SES AI has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.53.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that SES AI will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SES AI during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

