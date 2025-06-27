Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Parsons from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSN
Parsons Price Performance
Parsons announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Parsons by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Parsons
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Parsons
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- NVIDIA’s Stock Price Hits New Highs: This Is What’s Next
Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.