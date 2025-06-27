Biomea Fusion’s (BMEA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.23. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

