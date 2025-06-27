Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ag Growth International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.43.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFN

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

TSE:AFN opened at C$41.89 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$30.81 and a 52 week high of C$58.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The company has a market cap of C$800.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.90%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.