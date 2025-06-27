Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.23.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$101.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$48.71 and a 12-month high of C$102.19. The company has a market cap of C$44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.90.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

