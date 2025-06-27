National Bankshares Reiterates C$14.50 Price Target for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

National Bankshares set a C$14.50 price objective on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.05.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

HBM stock opened at C$14.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.62. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$8.49 and a 12 month high of C$14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total transaction of C$38,080.50. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total transaction of C$396,204.00. Insiders have sold 34,074 shares of company stock worth $447,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

