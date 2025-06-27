Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEFree Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IE. Raymond James Financial set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 8.1%

NYSEAMERICAN IE opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Ivanhoe Electric has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the first quarter worth $1,302,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $4,284,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 845,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 117,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

