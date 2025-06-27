Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$136.00 to C$138.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NA. Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded National Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$135.36.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$138.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$125.90. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$106.67 and a 1-year high of C$141.15. The company has a market cap of C$54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$127.93 per share, with a total value of C$46,310.66. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

