Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM) Insider Sells £45,642.78 in Stock

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) insider Nick O?Reilly sold 53,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.18), for a total value of £45,642.78 ($62,635.90).

Nick O?Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Nick O?Reilly bought 53,007 shares of Panther Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £45,586.02 ($62,558.01).

On Monday, June 23rd, Nick O?Reilly purchased 66 shares of Panther Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of GBX 6,468 ($88.76).

Panther Metals Price Performance

Shares of PALM opened at GBX 73 ($1.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,852.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.12. Panther Metals PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.20 ($1.79). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.82.

About Panther Metals

Listed on the standard segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Panther Metals invests in or acquires companies or projects within the natural resources sector which have the potential for growth and value generation over the medium to long term.

The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.

