FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Receives $2.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on FiscalNote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FiscalNote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOTE

Insider Transactions at FiscalNote

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

In related news, Director Tim Hwang sold 40,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $26,238.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,793,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,007.68. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,066 shares of company stock worth $83,511. 40.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FiscalNote by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FiscalNote by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FiscalNote by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

NYSE:NOTE opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. FiscalNote has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FiscalNote will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.