CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. CommScope traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 10820818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope
CommScope Stock Up 5.7%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. CommScope’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
