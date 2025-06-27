Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Get Nova alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nova

Nova Stock Performance

NVMI stock opened at $268.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.61. Nova has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $289.90.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. Nova had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $213.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nova will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 1,016.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nova by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nova by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,383,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,517,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.