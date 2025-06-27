PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.59.

PCAR opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in PACCAR by 234.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

