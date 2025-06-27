KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $950.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.39.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $902.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $773.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.42. KLA has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $914.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

