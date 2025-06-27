Pagaya Technologies’ (PGY) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

PGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 5.93. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

In related news, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $119,577.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,388.95. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yahav Yulzari sold 238,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $3,608,140.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,346,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,887,497.56. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,299,465 shares of company stock worth $23,090,070. Insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 1,249.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 131,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121,880 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

