Investors Buy High Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 251,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 695,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 662,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $606.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.25. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.91%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

