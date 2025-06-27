Xerox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xerox news, CFO Mirlanda Gecaj bought 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,365.96. This trade represents a 167.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,814.50. This trade represents a 10.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 82,300 shares of company stock worth $364,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 600,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 619,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.95%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

