Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAPR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $465.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.84. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.42% and a negative net margin of 181.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,868 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.