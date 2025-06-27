Jane Poole Purchases 49 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) insider Jane Poole purchased 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($207.11).

Jane Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Jane Poole acquired 50 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £151 ($207.22).

On Monday, March 31st, Jane Poole sold 19,864 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.86), for a total transaction of £55,817.84 ($76,599.20).

On Thursday, March 27th, Jane Poole bought 54 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 281 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £151.74 ($208.23).

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 307.07 ($4.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.83. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 147.10 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($4.25).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

