Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $124.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Repligen has a 12 month low of $102.97 and a 12 month high of $182.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

