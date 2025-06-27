Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

SBUX opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.39. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 312,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 224,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

