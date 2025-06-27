10x Genomics’ (TXG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $33,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,180.40. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,485 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $62,125.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,504.20. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,872 shares of company stock worth $173,238. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,454,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86,455 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,845,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 901,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,118,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,061,000 after purchasing an additional 184,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,377,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

